‘Leicester are massive favourites against Arsenal’ – Former Gunners star sees top four spots locked in

The Gunners continue to struggle for consistency, while the Foxes are flying, and Martin Keown believes Premier League standings will not alter much

are in serious danger of missing out on a top-four finish once more, says Martin Keown, with Leicester considered to be “massive favourites” to down the Gunners on Saturday and beat them to qualification.

As things stand, the Foxes are perched third in the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers has his side sat just two points behind defending champions and six clear of Arsenal in fifth.

Unai Emery’s team are due at the King Power Stadium in their next top-flight outing, with there set to be plenty riding on a contest between two ambitious sides.

Keown believes Leicester will have too much for the travel sick Gunners, with it already looking like the top four spots in the table have been locked down.

The former Arsenal defender told BBC Sport: “We are 11 games in now and the Premier League is beginning to settle down - we have got an idea of how the season is going to play out.

“I still don't think anyone will end up finishing close to or Manchester City because their quality and depth is so well established.

“But it is hard to back against the rest of the current four staying where they are, based on what we have seen so far.

“ manager Frank Lampard is a novice in this situation but look how well he has taken to it with the run they are on - a club record seven successive away wins.

“Leicester are flying too, only two points behind City, and it is significant that they are six points above Arsenal, who they play at the King Power Stadium next Saturday.

“I make the Foxes massive favourites going into that game - in terms of form, and the way both teams are playing at the moment, they should be very confident of winning it.

“It is not a situation I would have expected at the start of the season but this is the perfect game for Leicester - and a chance for them to put even more distance between them and one of their so-called rivals for the top four.”

The Foxes have won seven of their 11 Premier League games in 2019-20, while Arsenal have just four successes to their name.

The Gunners continue to struggle away from home, as pressure mounts on Emery, and have a trip to Vitoria Guimaraes to take in on Wednesday before heading to Leicester.