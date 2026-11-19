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Leeds United are preparing to open talks over a new contract for midfielder Ao Tanaka as four Premier League rivals monitor his progress. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all tracked the 28-year-old Japan international following his impressive displays at Elland Road.

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Daniel Farke backs renewal push

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds officials want to secure Tanaka's long-term future with just over 18 months left on his deal as rival admiration threatens to complicate their plans. Signed from Fortuna Dusseldorf for £2.9m (€3.5m) in the summer of 2024, he starred in their promotion campaign before adapting to top-flight football. Manager Farke has driven the offer after Tanaka started eight of Leeds' 10 league games this season.

Analytics alert domestic recruitment chiefs

Tanaka endured some early teething issues in the top flight last term, with the self-critical midfielder admitting his concentration occasionally let him down. Since then, he has become an undroppable presence held in high regard by both staff and supporters. He reinforced that pedigree during the international break with a stellar display in Japan's 3-2 victory over Brazil, standing out against Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes and Man Utd's Andrey Santos.

The report states that club analytics systems have flagged the holding midfielder as one of English football's standout options for his composure under pressure and ability to dictate possession from deep. United and Tottenham both placed him on their summer shortlists before moving in other directions, yet they remain aware of his qualities. Chelsea and Liverpool have also scouted him this campaign as they assess their midfield recruitment plans.

Continental clubs join growing queue

Admiration for the technically gifted midfielder extends onto the continent, with the outlet revealing that Ligue 1 side Monaco have been impressed by his form. The French club are already assessing longer-term midfield succession options ahead of 2027, when they could face the prospect of replacing Lamine Camara.

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Several Bundesliga outfits have also noted his rapid progression since departing Germany. The publication adds that RB Leipzig considered Tanaka during the summer before pursuing Roma's Neil El Aynaoui instead, a link given extra intrigue by the shared ownership ties between Leeds and Leipzig.

Settled star boosts Yorkshire hopes

With suitors circling ahead of upcoming transfer windows, Leeds may need to accelerate discussions with Tanaka and his representatives to lock down an agreement. The fan favourite is settled in the area, loves playing for the club, and appreciates how they care for his parents when they visit. Rewarding such a consistent performer remains the clear priority for the board.