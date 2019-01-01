Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Harrison gives Bielsa's men huge promotion boost

Leeds United took advantage of Sheffield United's draw with Millwall by beating a stubborn Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

moved back into second place in the Championship with a 1-0 win over on Saturday.

, who started the day third, were held to a 1-1 draw by at Bramall Lane thanks to a 95th-minute equaliser from Jake Cooper.

That result was enough to move them second on goal difference, but Leeds moved back above them and established a three-point gap to the chasing pack thanks to a second-half goal from Jack Harrison.

Keiren Westwood kept Marcelo Bielsa's side at bay for the first 65 minutes with some fine goalkeeping, with particularly impressive saves to deny Tyler Roberts.

Leeds always looked the most likely to break the deadlock, though, and they duly did when Harrison steered Pablo Hernandez's low cross into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The result puts Leeds in the driving seat for a top-two finish, while Wednesday are 10th, six points off the play-offs.