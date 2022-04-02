Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has seen his unique choice of footwear mocked on social media, as an image of the England international wearing what one user described as "Cornish pasties" on his feet has gone viral.

The 26-year-old, who could make his first start since December in Leeds' Premier League clash against Southampton on April 2, has been pictured wearing the bizarre shoes while out and about, with supporters taking the chance to poke fun at him on Twitter.

