Leeds star Harrison targeting England call-up after Premier League bow

The attacker is looking to take his game to another level after realising his dream of playing at the highest level on the domestic scene

winger Jack Harrison is looking to draw inspiration from team-mate Kalvin Phillips and work his way into the squad.

Harrison has made a bright start to life in the Premier League, scoring the Whites’ first goal back in the top-flight at in September, and is hoping his efforts catch the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions coach is keeping tabs on Leeds’ progress, as Phillips was included in his plans prior to a shoulder injury, and Harrison - who is on loan at Elland Road from - is eager to make the step up to international level.

“Growing up I always said to myself it's been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I think now that I'm here I have to raise the bar again and international football is that next step,” Harrison told Sky Sports News.

“I love to be able to go away on international breaks, and to play with the national team would be a dream so it's something that I'm working towards.

“I do extras here and there, doing what I can to try and get to that next level.”

Phillips is the most talked about player in Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s ranks, and Harrison feels the midfielder is being rewarded for committing to the Whites.

Harrison said: “I couldn't be more happy for him, especially having had the opportunity to leave Leeds and potentially play with the national team earlier.

“He decided to stay at Leeds and be a part of an historic moment. He's become a legend here, he really deserves everything he gets coming to him and I'm so happy that he's made the national team.”

Leeds have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League, with three wins from their opening eight games.

Bielsa’s side have impressed with their high-octane approach to matches, but they have at times been porous at the back.

Prior to the international break, the Whites twice conceded four goals - against and - and Bielsa will hope that the return of Phillips from injury will provide a shield for the defence and allow Harrison to cause problems further up the field.