'Horrendous feeling!' - Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford opens up on 'losing himself' during Manchester City nightmare following Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer

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Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford has broken his silence on a testing period at Manchester City, describing the lack of regular playing time at the Etihad Stadium as a "horrendous feeling." The England international returned to his boyhood club with high hopes, only to find himself sidelined following a high-profile transfer window move.

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Sidelined at the Etihad

Trafford progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester City before embarking on loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers. He eventually secured a permanent switch to Burnley, where a successful two-year stint prompted the Etihad giants to bring him back last summer.

The shot-stopper anticipated becoming Pep Guardiola's first-choice goalkeeper upon his return. However, those ambitions were quickly derailed when Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived in Manchester on deadline day.

The late signing relegated Trafford to the bench for almost the entire domestic campaign. He was completely frozen out of Premier League action from late August until Guardiola handed him a rare start against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

'You just lose yourself'

The lack of match action took a heavy mental toll on the goalkeeper. Speaking to BBC Sport, Trafford did not hold back when reflecting on his struggles.

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"What a horrendous, horrendous feeling. Not playing," Trafford admitted. "You are ringing a lot of people and just venting. Like most people, you have a [bad] day at work and you ring someone up. I ring my dad, I ring my mum, I ring my missus, I ring my mates. I like ringing my mates and we can just have a good talk about it all. It's quite funny."

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That frustration ultimately drove his summer departure to Elland Road. The Leeds number one stressed that consistent minutes were essential for his health and ambitions.

"I had to play regularly this season for my own mental wellbeing. You just lose yourself not playing," Trafford explained. "Maybe I'm different, I don't know, but the feeling of not playing every week, it felt horrendous. I just had to play every week this season for that mental feel-good and to keep progressing with my career and edging me closer to achieving the dreams I want to achieve."

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Two trophies in a turbulent year

Despite his Premier League absence, Trafford still played a crucial role in domestic cup competitions during Guardiola's farewell season. He kept four clean sheets in six EFL Cup outings and three in six FA Cup appearances, helping City lift both trophies.

"Unfortunately, we didn't win all four trophies. It didn't go how I expected it to go, but it happens," Trafford reflected on the campaign. "In the moment, I just tried to make the best of it as I could.

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"Looking back, I don't think it was a disappointing season in the end because I learned so much, I improved so much and I won two trophies in one year.

"There were moments when I was very down, regretting things and feeling disappointed, but looking back, I'm very thankful for the experience. What an incredible year."

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Premier League and England ambitions

Trafford has found the stability he craved in West Yorkshire, already registering three clean sheets in his first nine top-flight matches for Leeds. His immediate focus will be on maintaining that form when his side host Tottenham Hotspur in a lunchtime kick-off.

Following domestic duties, the goalkeeper will report for international duty under new England manager Thomas Tuchel. With consistent club minutes finally under his belt, Trafford is aiming to mount a serious challenge against Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions' starting jersey.