Lawal advises Rohr to give Moffi, Olayinka and other new Super Eagles more playing time in Cameroon friendly

The ex-international has urged the German tactician to give the newly-invited stars ample opportunities to prove their worth

Garba Lawal has advised Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr to give more playing time to Terem Moffi, Abraham Marcus, Peter Olayinka and other new players against Cameroon.

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 in the first fixture of their double-header against the Indomitable Lions in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

A number of players were not available for the encounter due to injuries and Rohr handed cameo appearances to new players he invited for the game.

Lawal has, however, urged the German tactician to give ample opportunities to the players to express themselves in the second leg scheduled for Tuesday.

“The most important thing is for the team to play well even if they do not win, that way we know we have a good team but Nigerians want to win every time,” Lawal told Goal.

“Nigeria playing against Cameroon or against Ghana is usually tough but we lost one and we have another one on Tuesday.

“When you call up new players you have to give them a chance, not giving them 15 or 10 minutes. It is going to be difficult for players to prove themselves within that short time.

“When you call new players you want to see them in a friendly game then give them 70 or 80 minutes. They need more playing time.”

Lawal has also urged Rohr to stop experimenting with new players and urge the Super Eagles to improve on their performances in the second leg against the Indomitable Lions.

“They just have to up their game and have a good performance on Tuesday because there is no room for experimenting,” he continued.

“The coach has been there for many years and if we say we are experimenting we are deceiving ourselves.”

After Cameroon games, the Super Eagles will then take on Mexico in another friendly on July 4.

They will then take on Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in World Cup qualifiers in August and September respectively.