Former Barca target Lautaro leaves door open for Inter exit as he admits he doesn't 'know what will happen tomorrow'

The Argentine was heavily linked with a transfer this summer, but he insists he's happy despite the fact that it didn't come to fruition

striker Lautaro Martinez says he does not know what the future holds, but feels happy with the club despite being linked with a departure throughout the summer.

The Argentinian star was heavily linked with Barcelona this summer as the club moved on from long-time striker Luis Suarez.

However, a move never came to fruition, with Martinez remaining at Inter while Barca moved forward without a major addition at the striker position.

Martinez, who has recently been linked to a new deal with the Serie A club, has gone on to score three goals in his first five matches of the season and, when asked about his future, the 23-year-old forward says he is only concerned with shining at Inter.

“I work every day to improve. Today I am an Inter player and I want to do the best of the team,” Lautaro said in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash against .

“I’m happy, we work every day, we want to win and to bring Inter as high as possible. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, today I can say that I am at Inter and that I’m happy.”

“I thank the fans for all their affection," he added. "The same goes for all the people who work for the club and who have always been close to me.”

The striker did experience a moment of frustration recently as he was seen to be visibly upset when Antonio Conte subbed him off in the second half of Inter’s win over on Saturday.

Martinez was seen punching the bench in frustration, but he says that he was mostly upset with his own performance, not Conte's decision to take him out of the match.

“I was angry with myself because I didn’t play the game I wanted," he said. "It came out of me but today I am happy and ready for tomorrow.”

Inter settled for a draw in their first Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk and currently sit behind Shakhtar and ahead of following the Ukrainian side's stunning win over the Spanish champions.

In Serie A, Inter are in fourth place, having collected 10 points from five games with only , and league-leaders performing better to start the Italian campaign.

After their clash with Shakhtar on Tuesday, Inter will play host to over the weekend back in domestic action.