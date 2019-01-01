Late-game lapses undid Melaka's good work - Zainal

Melaka United conceded twice to Selangor with four minutes remaining on the clock, to let slip a league win in front of their own fans.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

head coach Zainal Abidin Hassan was an evidently distraught man, following his side's 4-3 defeat to at home on Saturday.

Although at one point they were leading the encounter that was held at the Hang Jebat Stadium 3-2, with four minutes remaining on the clock, the Mousedeers conceded two goals that were scored by Sean Selvaraj from set piece situations.

The defeat was their fifth consecutive match without a win this season.

In the press conference, the former Selangor player and head coach blamed his team's defensive lapse for conceding twice late in the match.

"I'm very disappointed to have come away from this match without any points at all. My men made mistakes, which were compunded by the knocks picked up late in the game. It was also our first defeat at home [this season], a match we frankly shouldn't have lost. We need to improve more.

"I hope the injured players can come back soon, and for the players to stop committing needless errors. The fourth goal went in right before the final whistle was blown. It was utterly disappointing, to have played well to take the lead after at one point trailing 2-1 [only to lose in the end]. That's football, it's not over until the final whistle is blown," said the former Malaysia international.

When asked about the absence of Liridon Krasniqi, Zainal responded that the midfielder is expected to rejoin training in the coming week.

Krasniqi has been absent from the squad since the FIFA international break last month, and missed Saturday's match, as well as their exit at the hands of FC earlier this week.

"I'm not sure. He should be coming back in the coming week. His absence as well as Jang's [suspended South Korean defender Jang Suk-won] has made things very difficult for us."

