Laporte set for long-awaited France debut after earning call-up to Deschamps' squad for Euro qualifiers

The Manchester City defender is yet to win a senior cap for his country but could feature in the upcoming games against Albania and Andorra

defender Aymeric Laporte could finally be set to make his senior international debut for after he was called up to Didier Deschamps’ squad for the international break.

France play Albania and Andorra in qualifying matches at the Stade de France, with Laporte one of six Premier League players in the squad.

Article continues below

Now 25, Laporte was capped extensively from under-17 to under-21 level, but personal issues between Laporte, Deschamps and the rest of the France squad have prevented him from winning a senior cap – despite being established as one of the best central defenders in the world.

forward Nanitamo Ikone receives his first call-up for the senior side, while 's N'Golo Kante is absent after his recent injury issues.

More to follow...