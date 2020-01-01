Lang powers Dennis and Diatta's Club Brugge past KV Kortrijk

A second-half strike from the Ajax loanee was all the Blue-Black needed to get past Yves Vanderhaeghe’s side

KV Kortrijk extended their winless run in the Belgian top-flight to four following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to .

Noa Lang’s goal on the hour mark gave Philippe Clement’s men the maximum points in the keenly contested affair at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The hosts made three changes to the team that defeated KV Oostende 3-1 their last time out with Charles De Ketelaere, Brandon Mechele and Youssouph Badji replacing Eduard Sobol, Federico Ricca and Emmanuel Dennis respectively.

More teams

As expected, Club Brugge made the first move to score in the fifth minute after Lang found his way through the visitors’ defence, but goalkeeper Marko Ilic saved his effort.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Ruud Vormer and De Ketelaere came close to scoring but were unlucky in front of goal. At the other end, Australian defender Trent Sainsbury pulled forward before launching a powerful shot that was saved by Simon Mignolet.

Thereafter, Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men started to defend en masse – thus making it difficult for the hosts to find openings.

The Blue-Black continued their push for a goal in the second half, yet, the visitors put up an unyielding defensive display. Krepin Diatta gave a low ball in front of goal but Badji narrowly missed pushing the ball in.

In the 60th minute, however, they got the well-deserved lead when Lang acrobatically converted substitute Michael Krmencik’s headed pass.

Despite a late rally from Kortrijk, they returned home with heads bowed low following their inability to get the leveller.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Simon Deli and Angola’s Clinton Mata were on parade from start to finish for the hosts, whereas Diatta – who was handed a starter’s role – came off for Odilon Kossounou with nine minutes from full-time.

’s Denis Okereke replaced man-of-the-match Lang in the 76th minute but ’s Amadou Sagna was not listed for action.

Article continues below

For the Guys, Belgian forward of Congolese descent Ilombe Mboyo and Senegal’s Pape Habib Gueye were in action from start to finish, while ’s Eric Ocansey was substituted for Petar Golubovic in the 89th minute.

Comoros' Faiz Selemani and Gambia’s Muhammadu Badamosi were axed from the squad to face the league leaders.

Thanks to this result, Club Brugge face German outfit in Tuesday’s encounter full of confidence.