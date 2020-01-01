Lampard: Chelsea still top-four underdogs after draw with Leicester side that ‘everyone’s raving about’

The Blues boss saw his side held to a 2-2 stalemate by the Foxes at the King Power Stadium and continue to look anxiously over their shoulder

Frank Lampard says remain underdogs for a top-four finish in the Premier League after playing out a 2-2 draw with a Leicester side that “everyone’s raving about”.

The Blues opened the scoring in their meeting with the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, with Antonio Rudiger proving to be an unlikely source of goals.

The international defender also netted Chelsea’s second of the afternoon, after they had seen the tie turned on its head by Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell.

Lampard was pleased to see his side dig deep and take a point from a side sat directly above them in the table.

He is, however, aware that the Blues – with only one win in their last five top-flight outings – are looking anxiously over their shoulder at the Champions League-chasing pack.

“We were underdogs at the start of the season,” Lampard told BBC Sport of his team’s top-four chances, with those below them given another opportunity to close a five-point gap.

“Not many people gave us the top-four slot and I understand why, and it’s probably the same now.

“We've come to Leicester, who everyone’s raving about, quite rightly, and we've got a point. We move on.”

Chelsea had gone in at the interval against Leicester with the game goalless, but Rudiger – who has become the first Blues defender to bag a brace since John Terry in April 2013 – edged them in front shortly after the restart.

And Lampard feels there are plenty of positives for his side to take from a testing contest.

He added: “We were the better team in the first half, in terms of how we moved the ball, and we created some gilt-edged chances.

“In the second half we weren’t so fluid and they created some good chances themselves.

“Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen were really good. Toni was aggressive, the second goal is a really great header, so I'm really pleased with him.”

Lampard was also pleased to see Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero slot seamlessly into the side after being given a rare Premier League outing in place of the out-of-sorts Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“His performance was pretty good, he makes a good save, he's comfortable with his feet and there was not much you could do with either goal,” said Lampard.

Chelsea are about to take in their winter break and will not be in action again until playing host to on February 17.