La Liga suspended for next two matchdays amid coronavirus chaos

has officially announced the suspension of the next two matchdays following the news that have been forced into coronavirus quarantine.

Several of 's football fixtures had already been disrupted by concerns over the spread of the virus, with matches either being recheduled or forced to play behind closed doors.

Now, however, with Madrid having gone into isolation after learning that a member of their basketball team had tested positive for Covid-19, things have become even more complicated.

A statement from La Liga reads: "Given the circumstances learned this morning, referring to the quarantine of established at Real Madrid and the possible positive tests of players from other clubs, La Liga feels that the scenario has called for the next phase of action in preventative measures against Covid-19.

"Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in the Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, La Liga has agreed to suspend at least the next two matchdays.

"Said decision will be reevaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed at the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise.

"La Liga, as organiser of the competition, has already communicated its plans to the RFEF, the CSD and the clubs."

