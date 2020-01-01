Mbappe would face fight to get into this Liverpool team - Grobbelaar

The Paris Saint-Germain star has regularly been linked with a move to Anfield, but has been warned not to expect to walk straight into the side

Kylian Mbappe would face a tough battle to get into the team, according to Reds great Bruce Grobbelaar.

Liverpool fans have been baying for the club to sign the and attacker, amid speculation Jurgen Klopp wants him to join the Premier League champions.

Such a signing would be an extraordinary statement of long-term intent by Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), given Mbappe is just 21 and looks set to be a global superstar for many years to come.

More teams

But Grobbelaar insists World Cup winner Mbappe would not walk straight into Liverpool's first XI.

"Well, if he comes to Anfield he's going to have to prove his worth up front for sure. And that's only if and when he comes," Grobbelaar told Stats Perform News.

"We do not know what the circumstances is. It will be up to Klopp and FSG who will reveal something probably in the new season.

"But whoever comes to Anfield, as you see with [Takumi] Minamino, he's going to have to improve a hell of a lot more to get into the side."

Grobbelaar claimed any footballer that does not want to join Liverpool should "go to see the doctor very quickly".

The former goalkeeper played for Liverpool from 1981 to 1994, winning six top-flight titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup, among a host of honours.

Article continues below

He knows the thrill of being part of a successful Anfield outfit but can see some players leaving before long, with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri perhaps nearing the end of their Liverpool careers.

"The squad is brilliant at this stage, it's up to FSG and the Klopp advisers that are going to determine whether those players go or remain. I, for one, think they will be going because they want first-team football," Grobbelaar said.

"Listen, at this moment in time every player wants to come and play for Liverpool because we're the Premiership title holders and anybody who doesn't must go to see the doctor very quickly, because we are the best team and we will be the best team for so many years."