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Kylian Mbappe's younger brother Ethan has signed a two-year contract extension with Lille, committing his future to the Ligue 1 side until 2029. The 19-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has thanked the club for standing by him through injuries, just days after playing a key part in their win over Bayern Munich.

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Ethan extends Lille stay

Lille confirmed the news in an official statement on Friday, announcing that the France Under-21 international had extended his deal by two seasons. Ethan Mbappe's previous contract was set to run out at the end of the current campaign.

The forward joined Lille in the summer of 2024 after coming through the academy at Paris Saint-Germain, where he made his senior debut aged 16. He signed his first professional contract with Lille on July 4, 2024, the same summer his brother left PSG for Real Madrid.

'They never let me down'

Ethan thanked Lille for their backing through his injuries. "It's a great satisfaction and a great source of pride for me to extend," he said. "I'm very happy to continue the adventure with LOSC. I hope to keep experiencing good moments, like the one we've just had against Bayern Munich.

"I'm very grateful to LOSC, who have always supported me and never let me down, even during my injuries. I'm thriving here, in a very good environment to develop. I'm very happy. I now aspire to continue developing and progressing, while hopefully winning trophies with the club."

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Letang hails 'immense' potential

Lille president Olivier Letang also praised the youngster's development. "Over the last two years with us, Ethan has taken important steps in his progression, which today make him one of the driving forces of our squad and our attack," he said. "I know that his potential is still immense and that he will progress a lot more within our family."

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Ethan has two goals and three assists in 12 appearances this season, and his shot hit the post before Aleksandar Pavlovic turned the rebound into his own net for the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory over Bayern.

Le Mans test next

Ethan and Lille, who sit third in Ligue 1, now turn their attention to the weekend's trip to Le Mans, with Lille coach Davide Ancelotti having hailed his side following the Bayern win.

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Ancelotti said last week that he would like to keep Ethan "for a long time", and the Italian has now got his wish.