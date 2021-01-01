Kwadwo Baah: Watford sign forward from Rochdale

The England youth international of Ghanaian and German background has teamed up with the Hornets from the English League Two outfit

Newly promoted Premier League side Watford has announced the signing of Kwadwo Baah from English League Two side Rochdale.

The English U18 star of Ghanaian background penned a five-year contract with the Vicarage Road giants and will join the rest of Xisco Munoz’s squad ahead of the 2021-22 English elite division campaign.

Baah, 18, who can play as a forward or on either wing contributed three goals and two assists in 13 League One starts. Nonetheless, Brian Barry-Murphy’s Dale got demoted to the English football league’s fourth tier.

He was due to be out of contract with Rochdale this summer, and was offered an improved deal to stay at the Crown Oil Arena, albeit, he indicated his desire to join the EPL team.

“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the signing of highly-rated youngster Kwadwo Baah,” a statement from the Hornets’ club website read.

“The 18-year-old, who is capable playing as a forward or on either wing, joins from Rochdale off the back of a 2020/21 season which saw him rack up three goals and two assists in 13 League One starts.

“Baah was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents but was raised in south London and spent four years in Crystal Palace's academy from 2013-17.

“He joined Rochdale in 2019 after a brief spell with non-league side Whyteleafe.”

On the back of an impressive performance for Rochdale in January 2021 – which included his brace against Charlton Athletic, the teenager was named English Football League’s Player of the Month for that month.

Also, his stunning first strike from the edge of the box was voted the club’s Goal of the Month.

Throughout his time at the Spotland Stadium, he scored three goals in 44 appearances for Barry-Murphy's side.

Having joined the Hertfordshire based side, he becomes the seventh African in Watford.

Others include Achraf Lazaar (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Adam Masina (Morocco), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria), and Isaac Success (Nigeria).

On the international scene, he made his debut for England U18s during a 2-0 triumph over Wales in Cardiff.

Notwithstanding, he is eligible to represent either England, Germany or African side Ghana at the senior level.