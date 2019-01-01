Kuwait vs Australia: TV channel, live stream, Socceroos team news & preview

The green and gold begin their campaign for Qatar with a tough trip to the Middle East

start the process to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with a match on the road against Kuwait on Wednesday (AEST).

The green and gold will be bidding to make their fifth consecutive appearance at the tournament, which will be held during the winter months in during 2022.

Kuwait have only ever qualified for the World Cup once - in 1982 - and were knocked out in the group stage after only picking up one point.

The Socceroos emerged as 4-0 winners when the teams last played in a friendly match last year - which was Graham Arnold's first match of his second stint as national team coach.

Both sides will be keen to get off to a flying start in a qualifying group also featuring Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

Game Kuwait vs Australia Date Wednesday, September 11 Time 1:30am AEST / 6.30pm LOCAL Stream (AUS) Kayo (14 day trial available)/My Football App

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Australia, the game can be watched live via pay subscription service Foxtel on Fox Sports channel 505 or on live sports streaming service Kayo Sports.

New users can sign up for a free 14-day trial of Kayo Sports , which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Telstra TV and a standard desktop browser.

The match can also be viewed with a subscription purchased on the My Football Live app.

It will not be telecast on free-to-air television.

AUS TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 505 Kayo ( 14 day trial available )/My Football App

Squads & Team News

Position Australia squad Goalkeepers Langerak, Redmayne, Ryan Defenders Souttar, Smith, Sainsbury, Deng, Grant, Degenek, Behich Midfielders Amini, Hrustic, Irvine, Jeggo, Luongo, Mooy, Goodwin Forwards Borrello, Taggart, Maclaren, Mabil, Leckie, Giannou

Following the withdrawal of Socceroos skipper Mark Milligan through injury, Trent Sainsbury and Milos Degenek look likely to form the centre-back pairing.

There will be opportunities for Massimo Luongo and Jackson Irvine in the midfield because of the absence of injured Tom Rogic.

Adam Taggart, if fit, should get the opportunity to lead the line after his stunning form in the K-League.

Australia starting XI: Ryan; Behich, Sainsbury, Degenek, Grant; Irvine, Mooy, Luongo; Leckie, Mabil, Taggart.

Position Kuwait squad Goalkeepers Abdulghafoor, Kankone, Al Qallaf Defenders Abdullah, Al Enezi, Al Rashidi, Al Dhufairi, Al Fadhel, Al Sanea Midfielders Al Ansari, Al Hajeri, F. Al Harbi, H, Al Harbi, Al Khaled, Al Rashedi, Al Shereedah, Hadi, Hajiah, Hani, Khalal, Mawi Forwards Al Azemi, Al Faneni, Al Hebaiter, Al Mosawi, Al Matawa, Al Salman

Striker Bader Al Mutawa, who trialled for in 2012, is likely to start up-front and could prove a handful for the Australian defence.

Kuwait starting XI: Abdulghafoor; Al Rashidi, Al Enezi, Al Dhufairi, H. Al Harbi, F. Al Harbi, Al Hajeri, Mawi, Al Matawa, Al Salman, Al Faneni

Betting & Match Odds

Sportsbet have Australia to win as the shortest option at $1.36, with the draw ($4) and a Kuwait victory ($7) positioned as outside chances.

Click here to read Goal's betting preview of Kuwait v Australia - odds courtesy of Sportsbet.