Kovac to be sacked by Bayern Munich regardless of outcome in double bid

After just one season at the helm, and with the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal still up for grabs, another change is to be made at the Allianz Arena

Niko Kovac is to be sacked as manager of this summer regardless of how he fares in an ongoing bid for a domestic double, Goal and Spox understands.

The former international was only handed the reins during the summer of 2018.

Having impressed with his work at , the former Bayern midfielder was brought back to familiar surroundings.

A slow start was made to his reign, leading to early questions being asked of his suitability to a high-profile post.

Bayern fell off the pace in the , before slipping out of the at the last-16 stage to .

A recovery has been staged domestically, with two trophies still up for grabs.

Kovac only needs to see his side avoid defeat against former club Eintracht on Saturday to wrap up a seventh successive title triumph.

There is then a DFB-Pokal final to come against on May 25.

Major silverware could be secured by Bayern, but it is understood that will not be enough to keep their coach in his current role. That is because Kovac has lost the confidence of club bosses.

A number of players are also believed to have turned against the man in the dugout.

Training is considered to be monotonous, leading to disharmony within the ranks, while Kovac’s tactical nous has also been called into question.

A European exit at the hands of Liverpool has been held up as an example of Bayern lacking flexibility in their system.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is believed to have had issues with Kovac for some time, with club president Uli Hoeness now coming around to that way of thinking.

A 1-1 draw with on April 29 was the final straw for the board in Bavaria.

A source familiar with Kovac and his current standing has confirmed to Goal and Spox that “damaging behaviour” has led to a head coach being “weakened for weeks”.

Bayern have refused to comment on their managerial position when approached.

A change is, however, now in the offing and an alternative option will be sought over the summer.

As things stand, former Bayern midfielder Mark van Bommel, who is currently working with in his native , is considered to be the favourite to fill a coaching void in Munich.

boss Erik ten Hag is also in the frame after enjoying a memorable 2018-19 campaign with the Dutch double winners.