Kovac sets Bayern Bundesliga title challenge in battle with Borussia Dortmund

Just four games remain in the German top-flight season and the man in charge of the leaders believes his side need maximum points to finish first

Niko Kovac believes must win each of their final four fixtures to pip to the title.

The leaders hold a one-point advantage at the top heading into Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened .

Challengers Dortmund, who meet rivals on the same day, had earlier this season appeared ready to end Bayern's stranglehold on the silverware, but a 10-game unbeaten streak has seen Kovac's men climb to the summit.

They can be crowned champions for the seventh successive season by taking maximum points from the remaining matches and head coach Kovac is keen to put the title beyond BVB's reach.

"It's a close fight. It's interesting for the fans. We would like to have more of a lead," Kovac said.

"We're going off the assumption that we need four victories, and if we do that we don't have to look at anyone else.

"We want to win all of our matches and focus on ourselves. I won't watch the Dortmund game against Schalke because we don't have to play against either of them.

"I'm only looking at RB Leipzig, and as they are the next opponents."

Bayern kept alive their hopes of a domestic double thanks to Robert Lewandowski's brace in a nervy 3-2 victory over in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals in midweek.

Kovac has no fresh injury concerns but will likely resist the temptation to rotate his squad, an oft-criticised feature of the club's unconvincing performances before the mid-season break.

"I don't underestimate any opponent," he said.

"Everyone expects a win against Nurnberg and of course we want to win, but it won't be an easy match

"Franck Ribery is getting better but isn't at 100 per cent yet. Manuel Neuer is also on his way back. We have to see who is physically 100 per cent fit to play."