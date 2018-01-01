Kovac lauds Bayern's best performance of the season

Bayern Munich blew Hannover away on Saturday, with Niko Kovac lauding the performance as their best under him.

Niko Kovac believes Bayern Munich produced their best performance of the season in Saturday's crushing 4-0 win away to struggling Hannover.

Bayern have been inconsistent this term and their form has seen Kovac's future called into question, but they were irresistible at times on Saturday.

It took them just over a minute to open the scoring, as Joshua Kimmich netted a volley from the edge of the area, before David Alaba blasted in a stunning half-volley of his own.

Bayern never looked in danger and continued to cruise in the second half, with former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry extending their lead eight minutes into the second half.

Robert Lewandowski then got in on the act just after the hour with his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions.

The result will be a further boost to Kovac, who found himself under pressure after a poor run of form earlier this season.

However, there are signs that the Bundesliga champions are edging to something like their best form.

Saturday’s game made it five games unbeaten in all competitions, including a 3-3 draw with Ajax in midweek that ensured Bayern qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners.

Kovac was certainly impressed with the performance against Hannover and doubts Bayern have played better this term.

"I want to praise my team," he told reporters after the game. "After a difficult match in Amsterdam [3-3 draw with Ajax], the team did a very good job in terms of the physicality, as well the mentality.

"We've been dominant over 90 minutes and we were creating a lot of chances. We were lucky to take the lead and were relieved.

"Andre's [Breitenreiter, Hannover coach] plan was surely overthrown. We were showing a lot of joy in our play, creativity and lots of counter-pressing over 90 minutes. That was good.

Article continues below

"I think it was probably the best performance this season and I would like to pay my team a compliment for that. I wish Hannover the very best and hope they will collect some points before Christmas."

The win moved Bayern level on points with third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who were held to a goalless draw with Hoffenheim.

However, they remain nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who have yet to lose in the Bundesliga this campaign.