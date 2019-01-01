Kovac expecting 'defiant response' from axed Germany stars Muller, Hummels & Boateng

The Bayern boss says it "isn't right" to drop players like his from international consideration, but is looking for a strong response from his stars

Niko Kovac says the decision by Joachim Low​ and to drop Bayern stars Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller​ from future Germany national team consideration "isn't right."

The Germany boss announced his decision on Tuesday to drop all three players, claiming "2019 is the year of the new start for the German national football team" and explaining that he was looking to "set the course for the future."

Muller and Hummels​ have both spoken out on the matter, the former admitting to being "totally dumbfounded" by the decision while the latter called it "incomprehensible​."

And Bayern boss Kovac has now spoken out about his players being dropped, saying he expects to see a "defiant response " from his star men in the days to come.

"I know that my players are disappointed - especially by the finality of it. To say a player is past it at 29, 30 isn't right," he told a news conference.

“I expect them to show a defiant response in the coming weeks and prove they are still amongst the best players there are.



"The boys are fully focused now and I'm convinced that they will let their performances do the talking."

Bayern take on at the weekend in action as they look to overtake for the top spot in the table.

The Bavarians enter the weekend level on points with their table-topping rivals, and their manager believes the run to close the gap has given his side plenty of confidence.

"I'm convinced catching up has inspired us," he said. "We were obviously dependent on the teams that played against BVB, but we had to do our job. Now it goes to the finish.

"This is a very important game for us. We're on a good run and we want to continue that at the weekend. Wolfsburg are also in good form - they are the second-best away team in the league. We need to be on red alert."

Following Saturday’s match Bayern will have to turn their attention back to the , where they are set to host the second leg of their round of 16 tie against next Wednesday.