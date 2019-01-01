Kouyate breaks Crystal Palace duck against former club West Ham United

The Senegal international scored his maiden goal for the Eagles as they rallied from a goal deficit to bag maximum points

Cheikhou Kouyate broke his duck with the equaliser in their 2-1 comeback win over on Boxing Day.

Kouyate moved to Selhurst Park from West Ham in July 2018 and had played 54 matches in all competitions before his maiden strike for the Eagles.

The 30-year-old slotted home a Jordan Ayew assist in the 68th minute to draw both teams level after Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring in the 58th minute.

Ayew's wonder goal in stoppage-time completed the turn around for Crystal Palace as they bagged their seventh Premier League win of the season.

The victory pushed Roy Hodgson's men to eighth in the English top-flight standings with 26 points after 19 matches. Their next league fixture is a visit to on Saturday.