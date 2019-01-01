Kalidou Koulibaly refuses to rule out Napoli exit amidst Manchester City rumours

The 28-year-old defender is reportedly being courted by the Premier League champions after his impressive performances for the Partenopei last season

Kalidou Koulibaly has refused to rule out a summer exit from , as rumours of interest from the Premier League continue to swirl.

are the latest club to be linked with a move for the centre-back, who refused to rule out a possible exit from the San Paolo when questioned on his future by Goal.

“I don't know [if I'll still be at Napoli], I think so," the defender began, following his side's 2-0 victory over in their opener on Sunday, "but I have to play the Afcon and then after that I'll go back to Napoli.

“Everyone's speaking about me, but I'm only speaking about Senegal, because that's my objective today and I want to achieve something big with Senegal."

Koulibaly impressed at the 30 June Stadium as the much-fancied Teranga Lions began their Afcon campaign with a comfortable victory against the East Africans, who were making their first appearance at the continental showpiece since 1980.

“I don't want to talk about my future today, I prefer to talk about Senegal," the former stopper continued. "Senegal achieved something great today. I am 200% with Senegal and 200% with the 15 million Senegalese people.

“I'm relaxed, I want to focus on the Afcon and after that return to Napoli and we'll see what happens.

"The most important thing now is to win with Senegal.”

Koulibaly made 35 league appearances for Napoli last term, scoring twice, and appears to have piqued the interest of City.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Pep Guardiola's side are considering a €95 million (£85m/$016m) bid for the stopper, who may be seen as a potential fund-raiser by Napoli, who are themselves keen to recruit James Rodriguez and Hirving Lozano.

are also understood to hold a long-term interest in the defender.

After defeating Tanzania following goals from Keita Balde and Krepin Diatta, Senegal continue their Afcon campaign when they take on in their second Group C game on Thursday.