Koulibaly in, Osimhen and Ghoulam out as Napoli announce Champions League squad

The Senegal defender has been included in the European competition while the Nigeria and Algeria internationals have been left out

have named Kalidou Koulibaly in their squad for the final stages of the 2019-20 while there is no place for new recruit Victor Osimhen and Algerian defender Faouzi Ghoulam.

The Parthenopeans will take on Spanish giants in the round of 16 of the tournament in a one-legged tie on August 8.

According to the list announced by Uefa, international Koulibaly is the only African star who made the club’s 23-man squad.

More teams

Koulibaly has featured 33 times for Gennaro Gattuso’s men across all competitions, including six in the European tournament and will hope to help his side win the trophy.

international Ghoulam will play no further part in the competition as he is still recovering from an injury.

Napoli will also not be able to bank on the services of their new signing Osimhen, with the international having featured in the group stage of the competition for .

The forward completed a €50 million transfer from the French side last month following his eye-catching performances during his time with the club.

Osimhen bagged 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions before leaving Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The forward made his Champions League debut against in September 2019 and scored two goals in five appearances as Lille failed to progress past the group stage.

The 21-year-old striker will be expected to make his first appearance for the Parthenopeans during their pre-season games.

Osimhen is a key member of the Nigeria national team and was part of the side that finished third at the 2019 in .

The forward currently has four goals in nine games for the West Africans and will be expected to play a prominent role in the Super Eagles World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.