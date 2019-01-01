Kompany won Anderlecht job after six-hour meeting with Arnesen
Vincent Kompany was chosen as the new player-coach of Anderlecht after one six-hour meeting with the club, according to technical director Frank Arnesen.
It was announced last Sunday that the Manchester City captain would return to his childhood club in the close-season after 11 years at the Etihad Stadium.
Kompany ended his association with the club by going out on top, scoring a brilliant goal from distance in the penultimate Premier League game of the season against Leicester to aid in City's narrow one-point domestic triumph over challengers Liverpool.
In helping City retain the crown, Kompany secured his fourth Premier League title, and went on to another piece of silverware as the club completed a domestic treble in the defender's final season at the Etihad Stadium with a victory over Watford in the FA Cup final.
Arnesen has revealed the process behind hiring the Belgian centre-back and believes the 33-year-old can restore the club to their former place as the country's leading side citing Kompany's leadership qualities and philosophies as essential.
"We went to City and we had a meeting with [Kompany] for six hours," Arnesen told Sky Sports News.
"I was really amazed and when we went home after this meeting I fully agreed.
"There are so many ups and so few downs. Anderlecht is on the floor at the moment. That is why I came in four months ago.
"Vincent as a player will not bring us one step ahead, [but] maybe three, four steps ahead. We have no leaders.
"Everything football-wise is fantastic [with his appointment]. I was very impressed with his explanation about the philosophy, how we will do and what he is doing.
"Vincent said I will do it about four weeks ago."
Anderlecht, who have won only one of their 10 matches in the First Division A since the start of the Championship play-off round, are 20 points behind leaders Genk.
They are not far removed from domestic glory, however, as the club won the title in the 2016-17 season.