Kolkata derby behind closed doors! Government tells NSFs, including BCCI, to shut out crowds due to Covid-19

Following a Government directive, the rivalry could be held without the presence of any fans in the stadium...

The Kolkata derby, one of the most prestigious matches in the Indian football calendar, is set to be a 'behind closed doors' affair, following a government directive.

champions were set to face in what was to be the final Kolkata derby in the I-League era, following Mohun Bagan's move to the (ISL) from next season after a merger with .

The fixture generally attracts huge crowds and the decision to prevent a public gathering has been taken with the safety interests of the public in mind. The strict measures are being enforced to prevent a mass outbreak of Covid-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc all over the world.

This follows a directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the Indian Olympic Association (IOC), Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) and all other recognised sports bodies including the All Football Federation (AIFF).

The directive asks the sports bodies to adhere to the advice to not conduct any sporting event with public gathering. "You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event," reads the letter.

However, it continues to state, "In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators."

As per official records, India has seen 73 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the preventive measures are likely to be enforced strictly to ensure there is no mass outbreak.

The Covid-19 illness originated in before spreading all over the world, affecting almost 100 countries. The most affected nations apart from are , and .

The illness has already impacted sporting events across the globe. Italy has suspended the while several UEFA and UEFA matches were held behind closed doors this week.

's Premier League has also announced that all football games will be held behind closed doors.