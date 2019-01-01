'Klopp unlikely to sign another contract' - Liverpool urged by Carragher to keep winning before boss leaves

The former Reds defender believes that a German coach who has been embraced by everyone at Anfield could walk away when his current deal ends

have been urged to make the most of Jurgen Klopp’s presence over the next three years, with Jamie Carragher not expecting the German to commit to another contract.

As things stand, the man in charge at Anfield is tied to terms through to 2022 and he has vowed to honour that agreement, but has stopped short of discussing a possible extension.

Liverpool, having been transformed into winners and Premier League title challengers, would welcome the opportunity to keep Klopp on board for as long as possible.

Carragher, though, fears that a parting of ways will happen in the not too distant future, making it imperative that the Reds make the most of their opportunity in the present.

The former Liverpool star told Pundit Arena: “This group of players have got to be looking at this next three or four years because Klopp’s got three years left on his contract.

"I’m not sure if he would sign another one. He’s only ever stayed at a club for seven years.

“I think over the next two or three years Liverpool have got to be looking to try to pick up as many trophies as possible

“You want the league, that’s the obvious one. They’ve got competitions this year, the World Club Cup, the Super Cup, just pick as much as you can before he goes.

“And hopefully, over the next two or three years, one of those will be the league for Klopp.”

Liverpool fell one point short of title glory in 2018-19, meaning their long wait for a top-flight crown is set to reach the 30-year mark, and Carragher concedes it will not be easy for them to compete again in the upcoming campaign.

He added on a side set to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham across the opening three months of the new season: “Liverpool could easily lose two games in their first 10, and that wouldn’t be the worst form in the world.

“You know, they could win seven, draw one, lost two. And normally you’d say, ‘that’s an alright, decent start that’. But because you only lost one last season, if that does happen it’s how you cope with that psychologically.

“But this team has been called, ‘mentality monsters’ by Jurgen Klopp, so I’m sure whatever is thrown at them in the early stages, I think they’ll be able to deal with, the managers, the players, they’ve proven that.

“It will be very interesting this season, I think it’ll be very difficult to replicate what they did because it was so good last season.”