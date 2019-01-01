Klopp reveals when Keita will be ready to start at Liverpool

The Guinea international made an impressive cameo appearance in his first English top-flight game this season against the Red Devils

manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Naby Keita is not far from returning to the Reds’ starting XI.

The midfielder recently returned to action, having been struggling with a hip injury problem since August, which he picked up ahead of the Reds’ Uefa Super Cup win against .

Keita made his first Premier League appearance this season as a second-half substitute for the Anfield outfit in their 1-1 draw against on Sunday.

The performance of the Guinea international in the encounter has seen the fans and media clamouring for the return of the midfielder in the Reds' starting line-up.

“[He will start] soon. I don’t know when he will start, but Naby is one-and-a-half weeks in full training. It’s not a lot, but he looks good in training, really good,” Klopp told media.

“They all look good in training, that’s why we made the changes we made [at Old Trafford] because we really knew they could have an impact in that game.

“I was really happy, it was the best news of the whole day - not the result or the goal we scored, which was nice, but that these three guys, who are very important players for us, in a moment when it is not easy to have rhythm or get rhythm, could perform like this in a game.

“In training, I see it a lot, so that was the best news. I don’t know [when he will start] but it will not be long anymore.”

Keita has only played for 94 minutes this season and will hope to get more minutes under his belt when Liverpool slug it out against in Wednesday’s game.