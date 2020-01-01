Klopp allays Mane injury fears as Liverpool boss confirms 'muscle tweak'

The Reds star was forced off in the first half but his manager is hopeful it's nothing too serious

attacker Sadio Mane suffered a 'muscle tweak' in the club's hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Senegal international was replaced in the 32nd minute with Takumi Minamino brought on in his place as the Reds scraped to victory courtesy of a late strike from Roberto Firmino.

That goal sees Liverpool extend their lead atop the Premier League table to 16 points and Klopp was hopeful post-match that Mane's injury was only minor.

"It was very average that he had to go off...hopefully it's not too difficult or too bad but we will see tomorrow," Klopp said.

Asked if it was a muscle tweak Klopp replied: "Yes, it can happen to anyone at this moment of the season."

After Jordan Henderson had given Klopp's side the lead inside eight minutes, equalised in the 51st minute via Raul Jimenez and arguably dominated the second 45 minutes at home.

The Reds, however, found a way to win with Firmino striking in the 84th minute to hand Liverpool their 22nd league win of the season from 23 games.

"They scored that goal and then it's another wild 10 minutes. We got control back a little bit after then which is important," Klopp told BT Sport.

"The chances we had were incredible. We were at least four or five times in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper so if we score then it is gameover but it wasn't so 1-1.

"Moments can help us or the genius moment of Bobby Firmino can help us. We didn't panic but we weren't completely in the mood I wanted us to be in when we went 1-0 up. The development of the game has influence on each individual on the pitch. One sees a chance, sees the space, but others aren't in the same mindset. That was the story of the game.

"So much to improve for us but knowing if we defend really well... Everybody worked their socks off. I'm so proud of the boys. It's incredible.

"It's over when it's over, not before. So why should we really think about it? Let's carry on. It's difficult enough. We have to find solutions for the different games then we will see."

Liverpool must now prepare for a busy week with an clash against Shrewsbury awaiting them on Sunday before they back up in the Premier League against West Ham on Wednesday.