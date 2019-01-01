KL brace for massive final weekend after defeat to JDT

Kuala Lumpur were no match for champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, losing 0-4 at home and will now have all to play for in the final fixture next week.

One more match for KL to save themselves and secure a third straight season in the Malaysia but it remains a tall order for the City Boys after an expected straight forward defeat at the hands of the newly-crowned MSL champions.

Gonzalo Cabrera (15'), Diogo Luis Santo (28', 71') and Nazmi Faiz (61') helped JDT to a brace of goals in each half to continue their excellent unbeaten season. Despite being hit by a bout of influenza virus, JDT's fringe players like Syamer Kutty Abba, Izham Tarmizi, Syazwan Andik and Nazmi Faiz still proved to be too much for KL to handle.

Assistant head coach Rosle Derus however wants his players to quickly forget the loss and put it down to purely JDT being the better side. Instead he wants his players to now channel their focus for one last crucial 90 minutes of football that will decide their league status for next season.

"Overall my players gave their best but we still committed mistakes that cost us goals. We met the strongest team in the country, a team that punishes every single mistake that you make. The positives from tonight is that we did create a lot of chance but just could not convert.

"Even though on paper, it looks like we might we going down. But we still have a chance in the final game against next week. Of course there will be pressure but we have nothing to lose. We have to keep believing until the end," said Rosle in the post-match press conference.

The result which is KL's 15th defeat from 21 matches played thus far this season keeps them rooted at the bottom of the league standings. Trailing FC and Felda United by two points, Rosle will be hoping that these two teams will not be picking any further points in their respective remaining matches.

Also trailing on the goal difference count, if KL are to avoid being relegated to the Premier League, they have very little option but to beat Perak in Ipoh on July 21 and at the same rely on PKNP and Felda both failing to pick up any point.

