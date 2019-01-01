King of London derbies: Aubameyang’s remarkable record

The Gabon ace scored against the Hammers, but how has he fared in London derbies since joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is certainly a player to always get the job done during Premier League’s London derbies.

The Gunners’ skipper got a goal and an assist as Freddie Ljunberg’s side clawed back from a goal deficit to defeat 3-1 on Monday night.

Following their 2-2 draw at and 2-1 home loss to and Hove Albion, it looked like Arsenal would struggle again when Angelo Ogbonna put the Hammer ahead in the 38th minute.

However, Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners back into reckoning with his equaliser on the hour mark, before Aubameyang assisted Nicolas Pepe their second goal.

The Gabon international put the game beyond the reach of Manuel Pellegrini’s side with his 69th minute effort.

With his performance at the London Stadium, the 30-year-old has now been involved in 12 goals in his last 11 English topflight London derbies (nine goals, three assists).

His consistency has stopped Arsenal’s tortuous campaign from sinking too low, as he has now boasts of 11 goals in 16 league games this term.

Remarkably, Auba has scored 43 goals in the tournament since making his bow in February 2018 – a joint-high along with ’s Jamie Vardy.

After Thursday’s Group F clash against Standard Liege, Ljunberg’s team welcomes to Emirates Stadium on Sunday.