Kibu Vicuna: Mohun Bagan's patience has been rewarded

Mohun Bagan have secured the 2019-20 I-League title...

clinched their second (fifth Indian league victory) title with a 1-0 win against Aizawl on Tuesday in their 16th match of the season.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna credited his players and thanked the fans for their support after the win. He said that the club's patience has paid off.

"We won the championship with four games to go. We played well. Players are the most important part of the puzzle. The supporters were also brilliant. To make them happy is a very good feeling.



"This team needed time. It was a new team. It took patience. Now we are getting the results," he said.

Mohun Bagan had an extensive pre-season campaign during which they took part in the Durand Cup, Sheikh Jamal Cup and the Calcutta Premier League.

After the title win, Vicuna recollected, "It is not fair to say the Durand did not go our way. (In the case of) CFL, it is true. We lost some matches which we should have won. We felt a lot of pressure today. we could not play our game. The opponent also made it difficult. Every game was very difficult. But it's good that we fought till the end and won the match to wrap up the championship."

It was once again Papa Diawara who came to Bagan's rescue by scoring the lone goal, his 10th of the season, in Tuesday's win.



"Papa is a key player for us. He is a fantastic player. He is willing to help and scoring in every match. He brings a different dimension to the team."

With four matches left to conclude the season, Vicuna stressed that the team's approach is going to remain the same.



"Going forward the approach is going to be the same. We are professionals. we will play for all the points. In every match, we will put out the best team."

