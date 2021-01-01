'I am hurt' - Kerala Blasters boss Kibu Vicuna disappointed with shocking second half against ATK Mohun Bagan

Kerala Blasters suffered their first defeat in six games on Sunday...

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed with his team's defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Blasters took a two-goal lead before succumbing to a stunning second-half comeback to lose the game 3-2.

Gary Hooper scored a stunning goal to open the scoring before Costa Nhamoinesu doubled his team's lead. Marcelinho scored on his debut for Bagan and Roy Krishna picked up a brace to seal the points for the Mariners.

After the game, Vicuna said, "We have no time to think about the game but only to correct things and we have to play against Mumbai City (next). I am very disappointed (about the result)."

He added, "I think the first goal was key and they were telling me that it was a handball by Manvir (Singh) for the penalty. I am very very hurt."

Despite allowing Bagan to get back into the game after the break, Blasters boss shrugged off suggestions that his defence had lapses in concentration.

"It was a game that we wanted to win. They scored in the 88th minute, it is football, they also wanted to win the game and that's all.

"We knew they are a good team but I think we played well. The first goal was key. I am proud of my players, they are doing their best they can. We lost the game, it is part of the football. The first half and the beginning of the second half were very good, it was very even."

"We have to come back, we have to p[prepare (for Mumbai), we are a professional team. "

