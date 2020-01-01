Khalid Jamil: We have only 17 players to choose from

Mislav Komorski, Nikhil Kadam and Provat Lakra are set to miss NorthEast United's next game...

FC's misery continues as key players remain unavailable for their next (ISL) match against Odisha FC.

After Robert Jarni mutually parted ways with the club, Khalid Jamil, the interim head coach, has an unenvious task at hand. He might struggle to name 18 players on the matchday.

"We have many injuries. Mislav (Komorski), Nikhil (Kadam), (Provat) Lakra all are out. Lalengmawia has gone for personal reasons. We have only 17 players to choose from. Deepu will be there from the reserve team," revealed Jamil.

More teams

The Highlanders have had a forgetful season and Jamil has got two games to salvage pride. But the coach is not willing to make wholesale changes to the side, as he does not have time on his side.

"We have to give our best with everything that we have. We will continue in the way Mr.Jarni was following. There will be minor changes, that's it. There is no time. We have had only one practice session. Tomorrow (Thursday) is travelling and the next day is the match.

"We could not click. I have learnt a lot from Jarni. We will try to do well next season. It will be a tough away match but we are thinking about a positive result," stated Jamil.

Redeem Tlang, who has been a bright spark this season for NorthEast remains positive to get a win and finish as high as possible on the table.

"It will be my first experience where I have to play under a new coach at the end of the season. We have to look forward and not think about the past. Hopefully, we win as we have to finish as high as possible on the table," commented the 24-year old.

NorthEast United are winless in their last 11 matches and sit ninth on the league table with 13 points from 15 matches.