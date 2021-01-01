Khalid Jamil - Coaching challenge at NorthEast United is different from Aizawl

The NorthEast United boss hailed Deshorn Brown's contribution to the team since joining the club in the January transfer window...

NorthEast United are on an eight-match unbeaten run ever since Khalid Jamil took over the reins from Gerard Nus as the club's head coach.

They will hope to end the league stage by getting a spot in the playoffs for which they need a point from their final game against Kerala Blasters.

Coach Khalid Jamil became an important part of one of Indian football's greatest fairytales when Aizawl won the I-League in 2016-17. The Indian coach created history as the underdogs from Mizoram won the league title against all odds.

This season again, the Mumbai-based coach has done wonders with the Highlanders as the team has made a remarkable comeback in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamil, though, did not want to draw a direct comparison between his stint at Aizawl and his current project as he suggested that things are very different at NorthEast United in the ISL.

"This is a big challenge here. We are dealing with good teams here, quality players and also good coaches. Tomorrow's game is also challenging. So overall it is a different challenge here in NorthEast United," opined Jamil.

The Highlanders signed Deshorn Brown from Bengaluru FC in the January transfer window and the move has worked well for the club. Brown who did not score a single goal in the first phase of the league with the Blues, has netted five times in eight matches since joining NorthEast.

Article continues below

Jamil heaped praise on the forward, "After Deshorn Brown came in there has been a positive influence on everyone in the team. He is one of the best strikers in the league quality-wise. It is our pleasure to have him on the team. It is an advantage for us to have a striker of his quality," said the NorthEast coach.

Midfielder Imran Khan has been a revelation since making his debut against Chennaiyin. He had scored in his very first ISL match and then provided an assist against East Bengal. Jamil applauded the midfielder's performance in the last couple of games and mentioned that the player can be an asset for the club in future.

"Imran (Khan) came and played in the last two matches, he scored one goal and gave an assist in the last match. He played in his natural position. If we give him more chances he will be more useful for us," said the I-League-winning coach.