Kgatlana and Adule enjoy winning start with Eibar as Chioguoe makes losing debut

The outcome of Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola opener left the African sisters with contrasting emotions

Thembi Kgatlana and Charity Adule enjoyed a winning start, while Dorine Chioguoe endured a losing debut as defeated 1-0 in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

striker Kgatlana joined Eibar from Portuguese side SL this summer, while Equatorial Guinea defender Chioguoe teamed up with Betis from Spanish rivals Logrono in July.

Iker Dorronsoro handed 's Adule a starting place in their first top-flight game since 2009, while offering the Banyana Banyana star her first outing as a substitute for his newly-promoted side.

On their part, Betis coach Pier Cherubino, who is seeking to lead top-flight success, chose Chiogoue in his starting XI, while bringing on striker Michaela Abam as a second half substitute.

Brazilian star Juliana's solitary effort on the brink of half time handed the Armadillos a dream start at Unbe Sports Complex.

Debutant Kgatlana earned her debut in the colours of Eibar after coming on for Adule in the 69th minute of the match.

For Chiogoue, she lasted the duration of the match, while Abam featured for the last 21 minutes after she replaced Eva Llamas but the African duo could not rescue their side for an opening defeat.

The result saw Eibar move to sixth on the log with no point after the first game, while Betis are 16th on the standings.

In their next fixtures, Eibar will continue their campaign at while Betis host Santa Teresa, both on Sunday.