Kevin-Prince Boateng's Besiktas comeback to beat Alanyaspor

The Ghanaian forward started from the bench as the Black Eagles claimed maximum points

Kevin-Prince Boateng came on from the bench as claimed a 2-1 comeback win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

The Black Eagles played out a 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor last time out, with Boateng among the scorers.

This time he started from the bench and it was the visitors that took the lead thorough Junior Fernandes in the 37th minute.

Besiktas rallied back thanks to a brace from Burak Yilmaz in the final 20 minutes of the match.

The equaliser was assisted by loanee and international Mohamed Elneny while the winner was a penalty kick.

Boateng came on in the 62nd minute replacing Jeremain Lens.

The 32-year old international's 28 minutes on the pitch saw him make one successful dribble, 20 touches, nine accurate passes, one interception and two clearances.

He also won three of five total duels.

Besiktas have now leapfrogged Alanyaspor to fifth spot, but could be overtaken by who play Antalyaspor on Saturday.