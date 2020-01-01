Kevin-Prince Boateng returns, Diaby on target as Besiktas triumph over Konyaspor

The Ghana and the Mali internationals played key roles as the Black Eagles secured a comfortable victory at Vodafone Park

Kevin-Prince Boateng made a second-half appearance while Abdoulay Diaby was on the scoresheet as clinched a 3-0 win over Konyaspor in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

international Boateng made a return to Sergen Yalcın’s side after missing their victory over Denizlispor last weekend, owing to Achilles tendonitis problem.

Diaby, meanwhile, started the encounter and impressed, scoring his fourth league goal of the season at Vodafone Park.

With only 15 minutes into the contest, Konyaspor suffered a huge blow when they were reduced to 10 men as Amir Hadziahmetovic was shown a straight red card.

The Black Eagles soon capitalised on their numerical advantage when Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 40th minute.

Moments before the half-time break, Mali international Diaby then doubled the lead after receiving a sumptuous assist from Burak Yilmaz.

Jeremain Lens added the third for the Vodafone Park outfit in the 52nd minute to compound the woes of their visitors.

In the 70th minute, Boateng was introduced into the game, replacing Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and played his part to ensure his side maintained their three-goal lead and clinched the maximum points.

international and loanee Mohamed Elneny made way for Kartal Yilmaz with six minutes left to play while Diaby was replaced by Guven Yalcin.

With the result, the Black Eagles are fifth on the Super Lig table with 50 points from 29 games, one point below qualification spot.

Boateng joined Besiktas in January on loan from side and has featured in eight league games since his arrival at Vodafone Park, scoring two goals.

Diaby, meanwhile, teamed up with the Black Eagles last summer on loan from CP and has made 34 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The African stars will hope to help Besiktas extend their winning run to three games when they take on Kayserispor on July 6.