Ishfaq Ahmed - Lack of concentration has been an issue for Kerala Blasters

The Kerala Blasters assistant coach said that Vlatko Drobarov’s injury was not serious…

dropped two crucial points at home after taking the lead twice against a depleted side on Sunday in Kochi.

Lenny Rodrigues’ late equaliser prevented the Yellow Brigade from walking away with three points. After the match, Blasters’s assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed mentioned that the team conceded in dying minutes of the match due to lack of concentration.

“There are many reasons when you concede so late. It can be due to concentration, mentally you become tired too and you make mistakes. We should have slowed down the game. We don't have to blame anyone.”

Ahmed further stated that the entire team was disappointed as they could not collect the full three points. “We are very disappointed. There were hardly any saves that TP (Rehenesh) had to make. Lack of concentration has been a bit of issue with us, costing us points. One mistake cost us points against Bengaluru. Here also it is like two points lost. We should have got something from them,” said the Eelco Schattorie’s assistant.

The former player mentioned that the hosts were the more dominant side and created more chances.

“It's strange when you are one man down and you lose the game. They had nothing to lose. We were still comfortable, we still got chances.”

New recruit Vlatko Drobarov left the field on a stretcher in the second half due to an injury. Giving an update of the defender’s injury status, Ahmed said, “We can’t assess the injury quickly. He has not played in the subcontinent. It is not a serious injury but we will assess.”