Kenya v Tanzania: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The stakes are high as Harambee Stars take on Taifa Stars in a must-win Afcon Group C clash

This is like a final for the two countries, with the loser going home and the winner giving themselves a chance of progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

Both and were beaten 2-0 - to and respectively in their opening Group C matches - and they all know that another defeat will all but end their campaign.



With this being an East Africa Derby between neighbouring countries at Africa's most-prestigious tournament, expect a feisty encounter with neither side giving an inch.

Game Kenya vs Tanzania Date Thursday, June 27 Time 11pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on SuperSport and KBC Channel One while in Tanzania it will be live on Azam TV and SuperSport.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 and 9 (Kenya) - SuperSport 9 (Tanzania) KBC Channel One (Kenya), Azam TV (Tanzania)

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players (Kenya) Defender Joash Onyango Defenders Brian Mandela and Musa Mohammed

Despite returning to training, defender Joash Onyango is short of match fitness and will not be involved against Tanzania.

Musa Mohammed suffered a knock against Algeria and remains a doubt against the Taifa Stars meaning David ‘Calabar’ Owino and Joseph Okumu will have to do the job.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has maintained that they are going for maximum points in their second Group C match.

A win against the East African neigbhours will revive their hopes of making it to the knockout stages and coach Migne has promised Kenyans that his side is ready to show the quality they lacked against the Desert Foxes.

“I expect three points, a victory, it is Tanzania, of course it is a derby, but it will be a nice opportunity for us to bounce back,” Migne told Goal in .

“When we lost the first game in such a competition it is very important to try and win the second one, because that gives you the chance to stay, also gives you the chance to show people that you are also good.

“We enter tomorrow [Thursday] in the field to try and show our qualities, start the game from the first minute and I believe in my team because we have some good qualities but unfortunately maybe because of the qualities from Algeria, we did not see the same (qualities) in the opening match.”

Probable XI for Kenya: Matasi, Otieno, Omar, Owino, Okumu, Wanyama, Omollo, Marcelo, Kahata, Timbe and Olunga.

Position Missing players (Tanzania) None None

Unlike the Harambee Stars, the Taifa Stars' squad is all fit and available for selection. Despite falling 2-0 to Senegal in their opening game, coach Emmanuel Amuneke is expected to stick with the same starting eleven.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the Nigerian tactician said Kenya will not be an easy side, and they will have to work extra hard to get a positive outcome.

“In this game, there is a lot at stake, we want to win to have the possibility to make it to the next round. But of course, it is not going to be easy.

“The Kenyans are a very good side regardless that they lost their first game to Algeria. They earned my respect for what they have done, even making it to Afcon after some years.

“We should be in the position tomorrow [Thursday] to be able to play and compete and see if we are able to minimise our mistakes and be able to take the advantages that will be coming our way.”

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Yondani, Mwantika, Michael, Ramadhani, Yahya, Mao, Salum, Bocco, Samatta and Msuva.

Match Preview

Tanzania started their campaign on a low note, falling 2-0 to Senegal and need a win to revive their hopes of going past the group stage.

It was the same case for Kenya who were outplayed by Algeria and fell by the same margin, and just like Tanzania, they need maximum points to advance to the last 16.

Kenya will rely heavily on captain Victor Wanyama and striker Michael Olunga to get a win while Tanzania have their own stars in Mbwana Samatta (pictured above) and Simon Msuva.

The 2004 Afcon remains the best outing for Kenya’s Harambee Stars; they scored their first ever goal in the competition and went on to win their first match (3-0 win against Burkina Faso.)

Taifa Stars will have to give their best to stand a chance of winning against Kenya; they have won once, lost twice and drawn once in their last five matches against the Harambee Stars.

Overall, the two teams have had a long-running battle of rivalry across all competitions, and after 44 meetings, Kenya have won 20, with 14 drawn and Tanzania claiming 14 wins.

The Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars sit joint-bottom of Group C after one round of matches and know that anything less than victory in their second round match will probably end their quest to progress to the knockout phase.