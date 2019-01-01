African nations discover their seedings for 2019 Afcon draw

Harambee Stars reached the finals of the competition after finishing second behind Ghana's Black Stars, while Bafana Bafana were second to Nigeria

Ahead of the much anticipated 2019 draw on Friday, Caf has revealed the pots in which each qualified country is seeded.

Much of the focus is on the dangerous nations in Pot Three which has , , ’s Bafana Bafana, Mauritania, Benin, Guinea Bissau, , Angola, and Madagascar.

Below is how the rest of the countries have been seeded ahead of the draw in Cairo.

Pot 1 : , , , , ,

Pot 2 : DR Congo, , Mali, , Guinea,

Pot 3 : South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, Kenya

Pot 4 : Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Tanzania, Burundi

Meanwhile, Kenya’s coach Sebastian Migne has expressed his happiness for meeting with Nigeria and Senegal's coaches and learning from their World Cup experiences.

Migne is in attendance of the Caf sponsored pre-Afcon coaches workshop in Cairo.

“It was brilliant to meet with other coaches and exchange ideas. It was also great to learn from Gernot Rohr and Alliou Cisse about their World Cup experience and how it is close to the Afcon because of the expansion now. I think it was a very good idea for the capacity building,” Migne told Cafonline .

Kenya’s team manager Daniel Kawinzi lauded the organizers of the competition for their preparations ahead of the tournament.

“I am really happy with the plans the organizers have for the Afcon. We did the drawing for hotels and I think it is something very vital for planning and it will ensure we prepare the team in a better way before and when we are in . This workshop was really enlightening,” Kawinzi said.

This is the 32nd edition of the biennial international men's football tournament in Africa.