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Brentford boss Keith Andrews admitted ending an almost 90-year wait to win at Old Trafford felt "slightly surreal" after his side crushed Manchester United 4-0 on Saturday. Despite scoring four goals for the second straight match and watching Callum Wilson hit a brace, Andrews still wanted his players to "take the handbrake off a little bit more."

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Brentford smash 89-year Old Trafford hoodoo in 4-0 rout

Brentford ended a wait stretching back to 13 February 1937 for a victory at Old Trafford by demolishing Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Callum Wilson struck twice in the first half before late finishes from Kristoffer Ajer and substitute Kevin Schade capped a second consecutive 4-0 league win following Monday's triumph over Everton.

Facing a wounded United side in their manager's first home game in charge, Keith Andrews admitted the landmark afternoon felt "slightly surreal" even though he demanded even greater attacking aggression from his players.

'Could we take the handbrake off a little bit more?'

Despite Brentford hitting four goals at the Theatre of Dreams—with Harry Maguire and Youri Tielemans hitting the crossbar for United and Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter and Michael Kayode all making goal-line clearances—Andrews revealed he pushed his squad to attack with even more conviction.

"I wanted us to attack with a little bit more conviction when we got into those advanced areas. Could we take the handbrake off a little bit more? Could we really go for it?" Andrews told Sky Sports. "Because I fancy us all the time when we're in those areas, whether it's little combinations, crosses, second phase of crosses. We're very good, and we've got some very good players."

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Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he added: "Slightly surreal if I am honest. We have been keen to enjoy the journey. We want to be really ambitious but the level of humility of where we are. I think we can achieve special things because I think it is a special group. It has been a good week and the lads have been excellent."

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Wilson matches Thiago tally in 32 minutes before injury scare

Stepping in for suspended top scorer Igor Thiago, Wilson equalled the Brazilian's league tally for the campaign in just half an hour—taking him to 97 Premier League goals, three short of the 100 club—before limping off in the 53rd minute for Schade.

"When Thiago got his suspension, I didn't really blink an eye in terms of Callum coming in and knowing what he would produce," Andrews said. "He's been brilliant and he's been chomping at the bit... He has had to be really patient and he has been brilliant. He has been such a good pro. He took his opportunities brilliantly today."

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Bees ride fearless rhythm after ignoring Old Trafford noise

Andrews explained that blocking out the occasion and trusting their rhythm allowed Brentford to weather United's early storm and punish the hosts clinically.

"I was keen for us to block that noise out. It is 11 against 11 on the pitch," Andrews added. "The personality we showed throughout the game, resilience, the grit, all the things we speak about all the time, and yeah, I thought we were well worthy of getting the three points."