Keita looking for Liverpool boss Klopp to work Salah & Mane magic on him

The Guinean midfielder believes there is much more to come from him under a coach that has already raised the standard of fellow Reds stars

Naby Keita is hoping to see boss Jurgen Klopp replicate the success he has enjoyed with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when it comes to his own game.

The German tactician at Anfield is considered to be one of the very best in the business.

He boasts a CV to back up that standing in the global game, with a crown added to his roll of honour in 2018-19.

Klopp has made shrewd additions in the transfer market during his time at Anfield and found a way of maximising the talent at his disposal.

Salah and Mane are two examples of players fulfilling their undoubted potential – having claimed a share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season – and Keita is looking to follow in their footsteps.

A man who made a big-money move to Merseyside in the summer of 2018 told Goal of life under a highly-regarded manager: “Klopp knows how to treat players and help them, he always talks with everyone on and off the pitch and helps them to improve. He can make you give all that you have and more on the pitch.

“People can see how he improved Salah and Mane and I hope he can do the same with me next season.”

Keita is convinced that he has more to offer the Liverpool cause, with a slow start to his time with the club having been overcome to start justifying the £52.75 million ($67m) invested in him.

He added on the changes he has made since leaving German football: “I was a playmaker in Leipzig. I took the ball with more freedom to do what I want, playing the ball to strikers and wingers to assist or get in front of goal and score.

“At Liverpool, we have more attacking players like Salah, Mane and [Roberto] Firmino who boast great scoring numbers.

“My first year was about adapting with the team and to the Premier League. There are big differences between football in and and also between Leipzig and Liverpool, in my duties and the way of playing. I hope things will be even better next year.”

Keita ended the 2018-19 campaign with 33 appearances and three goals to his name.

An untimely injury prevented him from helping Liverpool to European glory with a 2-0 victory over , but he considers his debut campaign to have been a success – with the promise of more to come.

He said: “We won Champions league for the first time since 2005 and were competing for Premier League until the last match, so of course it was good for the team and for me to be part of this in my first season.

“Like I said before, I was adapting with the team and to football in England, so I hope I can help my team more by winning Premier League next season.”