Coronavirus: Kedah's Azmeer takes career detour during competitions suspension

While Malaysian football, as well as its global counterpart, is coming to grips with the impending loss of income during the Covid-19 outbreak, one man is taking matters into his own hands.

defender Azmeer Yusof has been spending his free time away from the game by generating side income in an unexpected field; by selling fish.

Along with a cousin, Hazali Hamid, the 29-year old left back has been selling fish during the movement restriction order (MCO) period.

"I'm close with my cousin since we were boys because he's been helping me progress as a footballer. In order to repay his unerring belief in me, I bought him a lorry and three dumpsters to help him start a garbage collection business.

"But we cannot go in the direction for the time being, so we decided to start selling fish because I knew fishmongers in Kedah. Beginning with 500 kg, we are now able to sell around 1.2 to 1.3 tonnes a day in .

"I hadn't expected that it would be this successful, but praise Allah that the return has been really profitable for us," said the defender in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

Azmeer also suggested that his peers be more proactive in securing their income during MCO, as many clubs are affected financially by the absence of matches.

"During this period, I believe that footballers need to generate their own income, especially by starting a business, as most teams have been affected by the MCO. They must ensure that their basic needs are available during this situation.

"At the same time, I have to ensure that I'm still keeping to the home training programme devised by the coaching staff," he remarked.