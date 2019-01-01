‘Kean needs time at Everton after stepping out of Ronaldo’s shadow’ – Saha urges patience

The former Toffees striker is excited by the Italian’s arrival at Goodison Park, but has called for expectations to be reined in around the youngster

have been urged by Louis Saha to show patience with Moise Kean, with the 19-year-old needing to time to adjust after stepping out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow at .

The highly-rated youngster was involved in one of the more intriguing deals of the summer transfer window, as he swapped life at the Serie A champions for that at Goodison Park.

With regular time considered to be essential at this stage of his career, the international has opted to walk away from his homeland and into a new Premier League challenge.

Former frontman Saha is excited to see a hot prospect on Merseyside, but is aware that a player with no prior experience of English football will need to be carefully eased into the fold.

He told bwin: “Kean is a great signing for Everton but he is going to need time to adapt to the Premier League - I can’t see him hitting the ground running.

“At Juventus, he wasn’t a regular starter as he was competing with Ronaldo, [Mario] Mandzukic and [Paulo] Dybala, at Everton he is coming in as the number one striker, so he will need to prove himself.

“He is physically very strong but he isn’t a striker that will create his own chances. He will need to rely on the service from the likes of Richarlison and the other players around him.

“Adapting from Italian football to English football really isn’t easy, he will need time, but he is at a family club that will give him all the tools that he will need to develop into a leading striker.”

Kean was not the only big-money deal to be done by Everton over the summer, with Andre Gomes returning to the club on a permanent basis from .

Saha said of seeing the former loan star back in familiar surroundings: “Andre Gomes has to be one of the Premier League’s signings of the summer. He was amazing for Everton last year, he is a tremendous player.

“The way that he holds on to the ball is perfect, he has the ability to pick the right passes, protect the defence at the right moment and most importantly, he is consistent.

“Football is all about consistency and getting the right results. Gomes has the ability to turn draws into wins and losses into draws. Now that they have added even more quality up front, he will only continue to improve.”

Marco Silva has worked hard to bolster his ranks, but there have also been departures from Everton.

Idrissa Gueye, after much speculation, has made a £28 million ($34m) move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Quizzed on how much the international midfielder will be missed, Saha said: “PSG are trying to reach the next level and Idrissa Gueye is a great signing. They need dedicated players, someone who is willing to work hard for the team, someone with the right attitude.

“This is an amazing opportunity for him to be able to play football and win trophies – it’s amazing how far he has come in the last five years, it is the beauty of football.

“He will be a big miss for Everton and they will struggle to replace him, but he’s 29 and won’t get another chance to move to such a big team, so you can understand why he wanted to go.”