Kazakhstan vs Belarus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Kazakhstan welcome Belarus to face them at Astana Arena in a Group C3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Kazakhstan vs Belarus date & kick-off time

Game: Kazakhstan vs Belarus Date: September 22, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Belarus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Sports 2 .

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, while the game can also be streamed through the Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on Sony Ten 2 with streaming on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Kazakhstan squad & team news

As the only team in C3 assured of avoiding relegation to the bottom tier of Nations League action next time the tournament is held, Kazakhstan will also know that victory can spring them up to the second rung.

They hold a four-point gap over nearest rivals Slovakia with just two games to go - and a win over Belarus, the only side who cannot be promoted mathematically, would seal the deal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Shatsky, Seysen, Shayzada Defenders Logvinenko, Malyi, Marochkin, Alip, Akhmetov, Yerlanov,t Bystrov, Kairov, Gabyshev, Kusyapov, Vorogovsky Midfielders Kuat, Tagybergen, Zaynutdinov, Darabayev, Dosmagambetov, Orazov, Zharynbetov, Astanov Forwards Sadybekov, Murtazayev, Aymbetov, Shushenachev, Zhumabek

Belarus squad and team news

Fighting to stay in the third tier, Belarus will need to throw everything and the kitchen sink at their hosts on this road game if they hope to remain where they are.

Relegation is a looming possibility for the visitors though - and they will know that defeat here and results elsewhere could seal their fate.