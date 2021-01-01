Kayode, Gradel bag assists, Yatabare scores as Sivasspor extend unbeaten run against Antalyaspor

The African stars made significant contributions to help the Braves secure victory over Ersun Yanal’s men at Antalya Stadyumu

Olanrewaju Kayode and Max-Alain Gradel provided assists while Mustapha Yatabare found the back of the net as Sivasspor secured a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor in Wednesday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Braves last tasted defeat in a Cup tie in February against Ersun Yanal’s men and have now extended their unbeaten run to eight games at Antalya Stadyumu.

The African stars played key roles in ensuring the impressive run of form with Nigeria international Kayode, Ivory Coast winger Gradel and Mali forward Yatabare delivering fine performances in front of goal.

Sivasspor hit the ground running from the blast of the whistle when Gradel set up Tyler Boyd to open the scoring with only one minute into the encounter before Fredy levelled proceedings from the penalty spot.

Boyd handed his side the lead in the 36thh minute after benefitting from Ahmet Oguz’s assist to ensure the Braves headed into the half-time break in front.

After the restart, Rıza Calımbay’s men continued from where they stopped when Yatabare put the ball into the net after a fine combination play with Faycal Fajr.

Fredy then further reduced the deficit for Antalyaspor in the 67th minute, completing his brace with an individual effort.

Moments before the end of the game, Kayode, who replaced Yatabare in the 80thh minute then found Erdogan Yesilyurt with a fine pass and the 27-year-old wasted no time to seal the victory for the Braves.

Gradel was on parade for 90 minutes in the encounter before he made way for Ivory Coast international Arouna Kone.

The victory ensured Sivasspor moved to ninth spot on the Turkish Super Lig table after gathering 44 points from 31 games.

While Yatabare has now bagged 11 goals in 34 appearances this season, Kayode has six strikes and two assists while Gradel has 10 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions.

The African stars will hope to continue their impressive performances when Sivasspor slug it out against Konyaspor in their next league outing on April 11.