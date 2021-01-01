Karim Loukili scores first career hat-trick in Helmond Sport's decimation of Dordrecht

Wil Boessen’s men downed the Sheep Heads, with the former Morocco youth international finding the net three times for the first time ever

midfielder Karim Loukili has recorded his first hat-trick for club and country after striking three times in Helmond Sport’s 5-2 decimation of Dordrecht on Saturday evening.

The visitors had taken a two-goal lead at the SolarUnie Stadion, nevertheless, they were blown aside by the hosts, with the 23-year-old leading the rout.

Fuelled by defeats in their last outings, Dordrecht came into the game with aim of ending their poor run. They took the lead in the first minute as Kevin Jansen’s effort from 40 yards beat goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel.

Like a house on fire, they doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute through Nikolas Agrafiotis who took advantage of a poor defending by the hosts.

Notwithstanding, Loukili reduced the deficit for Helmond on the stroke of half-time – tucking home a well-taken cross from Boyd Reith.

Wil Boessen’s men approached the second-half in aggressive fashion and they levelled matters in the 49th minute, with Reith assisting the Moroccan midfielder again.

For the first time in the game, they took the lead as Sander Vereijken beat goalkeeper Anthony Swolfs from an assist from Turkish defender Berk Cetin.

The harvest of goals continued in the 64th minute as Loukili turned provider for Maxime De Bie. With 20 minutes left from full time, he completed his treble after making a good use of De Bie’s near-perfect cross.

After putting up an incredible shift in the seven-goal thriller, Loukili was replaced by Jessy Hendrikx with eight minutes left to play.

For the visitors, Robin Polley, the Ghanaian defender who is on loan from ADO Den Haag was not dressed for action by manager Jan Zoutman.

Courtesy of this resounding victory, Helmond Sport now occupy the 14th spot in the Eerste Divisie log with 20 points from 18 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign, while Dordrecht sit at the base of the table with just 11 points from the same number of games.

Loukili, who has now scored six goals in ’ second tier, will be aiming to continue with this rich scoring form against against II at the Sportpark De Toekomst on January 9.