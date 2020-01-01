Kanu opens Damallsvenskan goal account with Linkopings winner against Boakye's Djurgardens

The Nigeria international was on target to give Olof Unogard's side a vital win in maintaining their flying start to the season

Uchenna Kanu opened her Swedish Damallsvenskan goal account on Saturday with the winning goal in Linkopings's 1-0 win over Portia Boakye's Djurgardens.

Kanu enjoyed two outings for the Linkoping outfit, including her cameo debut as a substitute against Vaxjo on June 27 since arriving from the Spanish side in June after the coronavirus hiatus.

The Super Falcons striker, on her first start, was a key fixture in Olof Unogard's 2-1 victory over Vittsjo as she set up compatriot Ebere Orji to inspire the side to their second win of the season.

Having won their two opening games this season, Linkopings started on a high on their own ground, with topscorer Orji almost breaking the deadlock after just 11 minutes.

The 23-year-old's strike in the 16th minute was all the hosts required at Linköping Arena to extend their winning run to three after Boakye's 54th-minute missed effort to rescue the visitors.

Kanu, who has scored her first goal in three games was in action for the entire duration as compatriot Orji played for 76 minutes, while Chinaza Uchendu remained sidelined due to injury.

The victory is the third in a row as Linkopings opened a two-point gap at the top with nine points and they will take on Faith Ikidi and 2018 winners Pitea in their next tie on July 15.

For 's Boakye, she was in action from the start to the finish but could not save Djurgardens from the second defeat of the season, while 's Linda Motlhalo remained suspended.

The defeat left Djurgardens with just a point from three matches in ninth position and they will relish grabbing their first win of the campaign at home against eight-placed Vittsjo GIK on Wednesday.