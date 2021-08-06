Kante covers 'all the problems Chelsea have' - Ziyech

The 28-year-old explains the importance of having the French midfielder in the side ahead of the new season

Hakim Ziyech has revealed the importance of having N’Golo Kante available in the midfield at Chelsea.

The two players combined well during the friendly against Tottenham earlier this week as Kante laid the assist for Ziyech, who ran forward to score and break the deadlock at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech scored two goals in the game against their North London rivals, who came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

The Moroccan midfielder has discussed what it is like to play alongside Kante, insisting without the player in the starting XI, the entire team feels his absence.

‘When you have NG behind you, you know always he’s clearing everything that’s behind you and he’s covering all the problems that we have at the back so if he doesn’t play you’re straight feeling it,” Ziyech told the club’s official website.

On his second goal, Ziyech said: "The second goal was a good combination and ended up in the net, and the first one I think they lost it and Timo made a good run and made space for me to shoot, so they were two good goals.

“It was a nice evening, from the beginning I enjoyed it, and I showed also in the performance that I was enjoying it.”

In a recent interview, Ziyech said he was feeling sharp and ready to get the Premier League campaign started.

"I’m feeling great, sharp. I think for everybody, the days off that we’ve had have been good. Right now we can show our best, we are all hungry and sharp,” Ziyech said.

"The biggest thing is getting back the rhythm again, getting back to being fit again, to get the minutes in the leg. That’s the most important thing, to get ready for the real work.

"It’s always nice for the confidence but it’s not the biggest thing in the first place.

"We are enjoying every moment on the pitch right now, especially with the crowd back in the stadiums. It was a nice evening.”

Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign with a home game against Crystal Palace on August 14.